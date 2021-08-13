Here’s Our Rant About Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) went down by -0.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.82. The company’s stock price has collected -0.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/03/21 that Brink’s Appoints Mark Eubanks as Chief Operating Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE :OTIS) Right Now?

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Otis Worldwide Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $96.09, which is -$6.95 below the current price. OTIS currently public float of 426.61M and currently shorts hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTIS was 2.09M shares.

OTIS’s Market Performance

OTIS stocks went down by -0.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.39% and a quarterly performance of 16.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.46% for Otis Worldwide Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.95% for OTIS stocks with a simple moving average of 25.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTIS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OTIS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OTIS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $95 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2021.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTIS reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for OTIS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 29th, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to OTIS, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on March 16th of the current year.

OTIS Trading at 7.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTIS fell by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.72. In addition, Otis Worldwide Corporation saw 33.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTIS starting from Ryan Michael Patrick, who sale 2,220 shares at the price of $87.44 back on Jul 28. After this action, Ryan Michael Patrick now owns 0 shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation, valued at $194,122 using the latest closing price.

Calleja Fernandez Bernardo, the President, Otis EMEA of Otis Worldwide Corporation, sale 1,597 shares at $87.80 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Calleja Fernandez Bernardo is holding 7,253 shares at $140,224 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.97 for the present operating margin

+29.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Otis Worldwide Corporation stands at +7.10. The total capital return value is set at 61.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 46.66. Equity return is now at value -29.50, with 10.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.