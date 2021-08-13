Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) went up by 2.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.03. The company’s stock price has collected 2.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE :AVAL) Right Now?

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.71. AVAL currently public float of 195.71M and currently shorts hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVAL was 117.54K shares.

AVAL’s Market Performance

AVAL stocks went up by 2.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.68% and a quarterly performance of -9.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.39% for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.23% for AVAL stocks with a simple moving average of -11.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVAL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AVAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AVAL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $5.50 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVAL reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for AVAL stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 11th, 2021.

AVAL Trading at -5.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -5.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVAL rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.29. In addition, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. saw -23.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AVAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. stands at +6.18. The total capital return value is set at 6.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.82.

Based on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL), the company’s capital structure generated 287.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.23. Total debt to assets is 18.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 197.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.