Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU)?

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (AMEX:INFU) went down by -22.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.26. The company’s stock price has collected -24.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that InfuSystem Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (AMEX :INFU) Right Now?

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (AMEX:INFU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INFU is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.75, which is $14.7 above the current price. INFU currently public float of 19.51M and currently shorts hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INFU was 88.99K shares.

INFU’s Market Performance

INFU stocks went down by -24.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.22% and a quarterly performance of -20.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.47% for InfuSystem Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.80% for INFU stocks with a simple moving average of -20.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INFU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INFU stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for INFU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INFU in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $27 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2021.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INFU reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for INFU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 29th, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to INFU, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on August 31st of the previous year.

INFU Trading at -22.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INFU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.60%, as shares sank -19.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INFU fell by -24.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.74. In addition, InfuSystem Holdings Inc. saw -21.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INFU starting from GENDRON PAUL ANDREW, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $20.34 back on Mar 25. After this action, GENDRON PAUL ANDREW now owns 25,000 shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc., valued at $61,020 using the latest closing price.

Lehman Gregg Owen, the Director of InfuSystem Holdings Inc., sale 19,113 shares at $20.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Lehman Gregg Owen is holding 346 shares at $396,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INFU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.06 for the present operating margin

+55.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. stands at +17.80. The total capital return value is set at 11.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.41. Equity return is now at value 52.90, with 20.90 for asset returns.

Based on InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU), the company’s capital structure generated 104.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.15. Total debt to assets is 43.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.