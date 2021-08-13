Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE)?

Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE) went up by 3.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.85. The company’s stock price has collected 2.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/21 that Comstock Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX :LODE) Right Now?

Comstock Mining Inc. (AMEX:LODE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LODE is at 1.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Comstock Mining Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.50. LODE currently public float of 36.38M and currently shorts hold a 7.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LODE was 1.08M shares.

LODE’s Market Performance

LODE stocks went up by 2.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.03% and a quarterly performance of 5.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 296.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.70% for Comstock Mining Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.27% for LODE stocks with a simple moving average of 7.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LODE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LODE stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for LODE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LODE in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $2.25 based on the research report published on April 23rd of the previous year 2014.

Global Hunter Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LODE reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for LODE stocks is “Speculative Buy” according to the report published on March 16th, 2012.

LODE Trading at -8.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LODE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares surge +1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LODE rose by +2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +201.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.06. In addition, Comstock Mining Inc. saw 200.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LODE starting from Drozdoff Leo M, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Nov 20. After this action, Drozdoff Leo M now owns 171,240 shares of Comstock Mining Inc., valued at $49,500 using the latest closing price.

Drozdoff Leo M, the Director of Comstock Mining Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Drozdoff Leo M is holding 121,240 shares at $30,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LODE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2714.06 for the present operating margin

-1260.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comstock Mining Inc. stands at +7403.06. The total capital return value is set at -17.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 49.63. Equity return is now at value 59.20, with 45.50 for asset returns.

Based on Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE), the company’s capital structure generated 11.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.20. Total debt to assets is 8.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 142.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.32.