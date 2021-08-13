CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) went up by 7.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $169.70. The company’s stock price has collected 3.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that CyberArk Announces Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ :CYBR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYBR is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for CyberArk Software Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $176.75, which is $27.37 above the current price. CYBR currently public float of 38.70M and currently shorts hold a 5.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYBR was 366.74K shares.

CYBR’s Market Performance

CYBR stocks went up by 3.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.50% and a quarterly performance of 25.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.97% for CyberArk Software Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.03% for CYBR stocks with a simple moving average of 7.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYBR stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CYBR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CYBR in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $185 based on the research report published on August 06th of the current year 2021.

Colliers Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYBR reach a price target of $165. The rating they have provided for CYBR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 19th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to CYBR, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on May 25th of the current year.

CYBR Trading at 6.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +9.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBR rose by +3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.26. In addition, CyberArk Software Ltd. saw -9.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.51 for the present operating margin

+72.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for CyberArk Software Ltd. stands at -1.24. The total capital return value is set at 1.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.49. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR), the company’s capital structure generated 74.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.63. Total debt to assets is 33.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.28.