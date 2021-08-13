Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) went up by 0.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.48. The company’s stock price has collected 0.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/29/21 that Cincinnati Bell Announces Partnerships in Northern Kentucky to Invest $181M and Deliver Fiber-Based Gigabit Internet to All 207,000 Campbell, Kenton, and Boone County Addresses in 24-36 Months

Is It Worth Investing in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE :CBB) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBB is at 0.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cincinnati Bell Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.50. CBB currently public float of 49.98M and currently shorts hold a 6.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBB was 499.77K shares.

CBB’s Market Performance

CBB stocks went up by 0.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.98% and a quarterly performance of 0.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.30% for Cincinnati Bell Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.63% for CBB stocks with a simple moving average of 0.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CBB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CBB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $15.50 based on the research report published on June 17th of the previous year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBB reach a price target of $147, previously predicting the price at $159. The rating they have provided for CBB stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on January 07th, 2020.

CBB Trading at 0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.35%, as shares surge +0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBB rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.37. In addition, Cincinnati Bell Inc. saw 1.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBB starting from Haussler Jakki L., who sale 21,480 shares at the price of $15.40 back on May 25. After this action, Haussler Jakki L. now owns 39,393 shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc., valued at $330,792 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.56 for the present operating margin

+29.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cincinnati Bell Inc. stands at -3.56. The total capital return value is set at 6.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.10. Equity return is now at value 9.90, with -1.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.