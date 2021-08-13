Can Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. (CORE) Remain Competitive?

Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) went up by 3.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.83. The company’s stock price has collected 5.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CORE, SYKE, HFC, WBT; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ :CORE) Right Now?

Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CORE is at 0.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.50, which is $3.67 above the current price. CORE currently public float of 44.14M and currently shorts hold a 4.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CORE was 582.81K shares.

CORE’s Market Performance

CORE stocks went up by 5.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.57% and a quarterly performance of 5.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.18% for Core-Mark Holding Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.90% for CORE stocks with a simple moving average of 16.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CORE

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CORE reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $39. The rating they have provided for CORE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 20th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CORE, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

CORE Trading at 0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CORE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +1.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CORE rose by +5.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.47. In addition, Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. saw 50.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CORE starting from Brandon Brian, who sale 2,001 shares at the price of $34.56 back on Jan 27. After this action, Brandon Brian now owns 6,503 shares of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc., valued at $69,155 using the latest closing price.

MILLER CHRISTOPHER M, the Senior VP & CFO of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc., sale 2,344 shares at $32.73 during a trade that took place back on Jan 07, which means that MILLER CHRISTOPHER M is holding 42,829 shares at $76,719 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CORE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.56 for the present operating margin

+5.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. stands at +0.37. The total capital return value is set at 7.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.49.

Based on Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. (CORE), the company’s capital structure generated 90.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.53. Total debt to assets is 27.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.07 and the total asset turnover is 8.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.