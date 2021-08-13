Buy or Sell NuZee Inc. (NUZE) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) went down by -3.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.37. The company’s stock price has collected 6.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/21/21 that NuZee Bolsters Sales Team with Coffee Industry Veterans Kathleen Schartner and Marie Franklin

Is It Worth Investing in NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ :NUZE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NUZE is at -4.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for NuZee Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NUZE currently public float of 11.50M and currently shorts hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NUZE was 67.35K shares.

NUZE’s Market Performance

NUZE stocks went up by 6.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.64% and a quarterly performance of 17.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.00% for NuZee Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.09% for NUZE stocks with a simple moving average of -51.79% for the last 200 days.

NUZE Trading at 2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.63%, as shares surge +7.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUZE rose by +6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.93. In addition, NuZee Inc. saw -70.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NUZE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-665.16 for the present operating margin

-17.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for NuZee Inc. stands at -675.42. The total capital return value is set at -160.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -170.92. Equity return is now at value -171.70, with -144.50 for asset returns.

Based on NuZee Inc. (NUZE), the company’s capital structure generated 13.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.01. Total debt to assets is 10.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 165.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.45.