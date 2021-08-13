A Lesson to Learn: Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) went up by 2.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.37. The company’s stock price has collected 1.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Relay Therapeutics Announces Corporate Updates and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RLAY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Relay Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.67, which is $20.88 above the current price. RLAY currently public float of 88.58M and currently shorts hold a 11.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RLAY was 460.33K shares.

RLAY’s Market Performance

RLAY stocks went up by 1.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.48% and a quarterly performance of 21.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.74% for Relay Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.36% for RLAY stocks with a simple moving average of -15.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLAY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RLAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RLAY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $50 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLAY reach a price target of $57, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for RLAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to RLAY, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

RLAY Trading at -1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares surge +5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLAY rose by +1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.15. In addition, Relay Therapeutics Inc. saw -19.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLAY starting from Bergstrom Donald A, who sale 42,242 shares at the price of $33.75 back on Jun 16. After this action, Bergstrom Donald A now owns 77,241 shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,425,668 using the latest closing price.

Adams Brian, the General Counsel of Relay Therapeutics Inc., sale 6,500 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Adams Brian is holding 25,870 shares at $227,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.51 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Relay Therapeutics Inc. stands at -63.41. The total capital return value is set at -9.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.98. Equity return is now at value -49.90, with -37.10 for asset returns.

Based on Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY), the company’s capital structure generated 3.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.10. Total debt to assets is 3.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 56.49.