A Lesson to Learn: ION Geophysical Corporation (IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) went down by -11.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.35. The company’s stock price has collected -5.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/21 that ION reports second quarter 2021 results, 3D strategy contributes to 40% sequential revenue increase despite challenging market backdrop

Is It Worth Investing in ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE :IO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IO is at 3.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for ION Geophysical Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.10. IO currently public float of 19.69M and currently shorts hold a 16.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IO was 790.74K shares.

IO’s Market Performance

IO stocks went down by -5.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.86% and a quarterly performance of -27.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.78% for ION Geophysical Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.63% for IO stocks with a simple moving average of -43.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for IO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IO in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $4.20 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IO reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for IO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2020.

IO Trading at -29.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares sank -15.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IO fell by -5.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4315. In addition, ION Geophysical Corporation saw -46.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.56 for the present operating margin

+34.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for ION Geophysical Corporation stands at -30.34. The total capital return value is set at -7.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.20. Equity return is now at value 67.70, with -20.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.