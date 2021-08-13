A Lesson to Learn: Duke Realty Corporation (DRE)

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) went up by 0.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.67. The company’s stock price has collected -0.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/28/21 that Duke Realty Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE :DRE) Right Now?

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DRE is at 0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Duke Realty Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.53, which is -$0.41 below the current price. DRE currently public float of 374.26M and currently shorts hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRE was 1.68M shares.

DRE’s Market Performance

DRE stocks went down by -0.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.36% and a quarterly performance of 13.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.33% for Duke Realty Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.03% for DRE stocks with a simple moving average of 17.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRE stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for DRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRE in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $50 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRE reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for DRE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 16th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to DRE, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

DRE Trading at 2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRE fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.78. In addition, Duke Realty Corporation saw 27.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRE starting from Denien Mark A, who sale 46,000 shares at the price of $46.43 back on May 03. After this action, Denien Mark A now owns 0 shares of Duke Realty Corporation, valued at $2,135,780 using the latest closing price.

Dee Ann C., the EVP,General Counsel & Corp Sec of Duke Realty Corporation, sale 9,056 shares at $42.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Dee Ann C. is holding 50,033 shares at $385,695 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.78 for the present operating margin

+35.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duke Realty Corporation stands at +30.06. The total capital return value is set at 3.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.60. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Duke Realty Corporation (DRE), the company’s capital structure generated 66.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.04. Total debt to assets is 37.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.