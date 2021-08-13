A Lesson to Learn: Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (BOAC)

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.09. The company’s stock price has collected 0.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :BOAC) Right Now?

BOAC currently public float of 45.56M and currently shorts hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BOAC was 175.17K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

BOAC’s Market Performance

BOAC stocks went up by 0.51% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.81% and a quarterly performance of -1.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.55% for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.24% for BOAC stocks with a simple moving average of -4.06% for the last 200 days.

BOAC Trading at -0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.41%, as shares sank -0.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOAC rose by +0.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.76. In addition, Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. saw -5.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.