Why Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) went up by 16.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.00. The company’s stock price has collected 4.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Conifer Holdings Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CNFR) Right Now?

Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNFR is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Conifer Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is -$0.31 below the current price. CNFR currently public float of 5.36M and currently shorts hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNFR was 29.12K shares.

CNFR’s Market Performance

CNFR stocks went up by 4.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.43% and a quarterly performance of 3.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.94% for Conifer Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.40% for CNFR stocks with a simple moving average of 8.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNFR

Sandler O’Neill gave a rating of “Buy” to CNFR, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

CNFR Trading at 17.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.96%, as shares surge +32.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNFR rose by +30.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.79. In addition, Conifer Holdings Inc. saw -13.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNFR starting from WILLIAMS R JAMISON JR, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.62 back on Dec 29. After this action, WILLIAMS R JAMISON JR now owns 405,458 shares of Conifer Holdings Inc., valued at $26,200 using the latest closing price.

O’Hanlon Isolde, the Director of Conifer Holdings Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $2.59 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that O’Hanlon Isolde is holding 5,000 shares at $12,943 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.35 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Conifer Holdings Inc. stands at +0.58. The total capital return value is set at 2.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.76. Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Conifer Holdings Inc. (CNFR), the company’s capital structure generated 92.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.00. Total debt to assets is 17.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.