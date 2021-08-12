Why Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN) went up by 2.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.99. The company’s stock price has collected 4.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Barnwell Fiscal Q3 Revenue Increases 28% in the quarterly period to $5.1 Million, Reports Net Earnings of $5.0 Million and $0.59 Net EPS; Regains Compliance with NYSE

Is It Worth Investing in Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX :BRN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRN is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Barnwell Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

BRN currently public float of 3.74M and currently shorts hold a 3.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRN was 883.53K shares.

BRN’s Market Performance

BRN stocks went up by 4.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.95% and a quarterly performance of -29.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 143.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.19% for Barnwell Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.30% for BRN stocks with a simple moving average of -0.20% for the last 200 days.

BRN Trading at -14.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.95%, as shares sank -6.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRN rose by +4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +146.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.30. In addition, Barnwell Industries Inc. saw 84.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRN starting from Gifford Russell M, who purchase 13,800 shares at the price of $2.19 back on Jul 20. After this action, Gifford Russell M now owns 100,000 shares of Barnwell Industries Inc., valued at $30,222 using the latest closing price.

GROSSMAN KENNETH S, the Director of Barnwell Industries Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $2.45 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that GROSSMAN KENNETH S is holding 25,000 shares at $24,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.58 for the present operating margin

+19.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barnwell Industries Inc. stands at -26.39. Equity return is now at value 162.30, with -20.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.