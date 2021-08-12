We Analyzed the Future Direction of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR), Here is What We Found

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) went up by 3.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.96. The company’s stock price has collected 9.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/21 that Quanta Services Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE :PWR) Right Now?

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PWR is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Quanta Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $111.13, which is $8.73 above the current price. PWR currently public float of 137.76M and currently shorts hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PWR was 1.02M shares.

PWR’s Market Performance

PWR stocks went up by 9.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.25% and a quarterly performance of 2.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 94.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.98% for Quanta Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.16% for PWR stocks with a simple moving average of 17.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PWR stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for PWR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PWR in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $110 based on the research report published on August 09th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PWR reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for PWR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 19th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to PWR, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on June 08th of the current year.

PWR Trading at 7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +9.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWR rose by +9.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.22. In addition, Quanta Services Inc. saw 34.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWR starting from Conaway John Michal, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $89.57 back on Jun 17. After this action, Conaway John Michal now owns 7,226 shares of Quanta Services Inc., valued at $313,495 using the latest closing price.

GRINDSTAFF NICHOLAS M, the VP – Finance and Treasurer of Quanta Services Inc., sale 8,454 shares at $101.22 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that GRINDSTAFF NICHOLAS M is holding 31,868 shares at $855,714 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.67 for the present operating margin

+14.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quanta Services Inc. stands at +3.98. The total capital return value is set at 11.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.93. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Quanta Services Inc. (PWR), the company’s capital structure generated 33.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.06. Total debt to assets is 17.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.