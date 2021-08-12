urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) went up by 7.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $162.00. The company’s stock price has collected 2.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that urban-gro, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Full Year 2021 Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ :UGRO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for urban-gro Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00. UGRO currently public float of 7.47M and currently shorts hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UGRO was 156.83K shares.

UGRO’s Market Performance

UGRO stocks went up by 2.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.17% and a quarterly performance of 32.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.77% for urban-gro Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.48% for UGRO stocks with a simple moving average of 12.23% for the last 200 days.

UGRO Trading at 11.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares surge +32.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGRO rose by +12.66%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.92. In addition, urban-gro Inc. saw 69.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGRO starting from DENNEDY JIM, who purchase 8,500 shares at the price of $7.70 back on May 19. After this action, DENNEDY JIM now owns 358,334 shares of urban-gro Inc., valued at $65,450 using the latest closing price.

DENNEDY JIM, the President and COO of urban-gro Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $7.95 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that DENNEDY JIM is holding 349,834 shares at $79,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGRO

Equity return is now at value -71.30, with -24.50 for asset returns.