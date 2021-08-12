PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) went down by -9.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.75. The company’s stock price has collected -1.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/21 that PureCycle and Gulfspan partner, build foundation to recycle one billion pounds of plastic by 2025

Is It Worth Investing in PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :PCT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for PureCycle Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.75. PCT currently public float of 73.32M and currently shorts hold a 17.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PCT was 1.42M shares.

PCT’s Market Performance

PCT stocks went down by -1.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.99% and a quarterly performance of 13.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.60% for PureCycle Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.58% for PCT stocks with a simple moving average of -25.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCT stocks, with Alembic Global Advisors repeating the rating for PCT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PCT in the upcoming period, according to Alembic Global Advisors is $30 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2021.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCT reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for PCT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 24th, 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to PCT, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

PCT Trading at -25.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.17%, as shares sank -16.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCT fell by -1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.63. In addition, PureCycle Technologies Inc. saw -11.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCT starting from Dee Michael E, who purchase 4,635 shares at the price of $17.27 back on May 28. After this action, Dee Michael E now owns 7,571 shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc., valued at $80,046 using the latest closing price.

Dee Michael E, the Chief Financial Officer of PureCycle Technologies Inc., purchase 2,936 shares at $17.03 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Dee Michael E is holding 2,936 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCT

Equity return is now at value -22.10, with -13.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.