Marqeta Inc. (MQ): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Marqeta Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) went down by -13.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.75. The company’s stock price has collected 8.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 13 hours ago that Marqeta delivers upbeat revenue in first earnings report since IPO

Is It Worth Investing in Marqeta Inc. (NASDAQ :MQ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Marqeta Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.33. MQ currently public float of 44.89M and currently shorts hold a 17.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MQ was 2.18M shares.

MQ’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.02% for Marqeta Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.88% for MQ stocks with a simple moving average of -7.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MQ

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to MQ, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on July 06th of the current year.

MQ Trading at -7.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares sank -1.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MQ fell by -7.04%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.28. In addition, Marqeta Inc. saw -1.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MQ starting from ICONIQ Strategic Partners III,, who purchase 296,296 shares at the price of $27.00 back on Jun 11. After this action, ICONIQ Strategic Partners III, now owns 153,051 shares of Marqeta Inc., valued at $7,999,992 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -16.22 for the present operating margin
  • -4.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marqeta Inc. stands at -16.43. The total capital return value is set at -20.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.80.

Based on Marqeta Inc. (MQ), the company’s capital structure generated 6.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.95.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.

