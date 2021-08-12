Is ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT) a Keeper?

ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) went down by -16.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.29. The company’s stock price has collected -12.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/21 that ClearPoint Neuro Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ :CLPT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLPT is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.00, which is $16.74 above the current price. CLPT currently public float of 15.95M and currently shorts hold a 7.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLPT was 372.18K shares.

CLPT’s Market Performance

CLPT stocks went down by -12.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.19% and a quarterly performance of 2.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 356.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.45% for ClearPoint Neuro Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.45% for CLPT stocks with a simple moving average of 3.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLPT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for CLPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLPT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $32 based on the research report published on March 18th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLPT reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for CLPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 17th, 2020.

CLPT Trading at -5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares surge +7.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLPT fell by -12.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +152.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.80. In addition, ClearPoint Neuro Inc. saw 14.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLPT starting from BURNETT JOSEPH MICHAEL, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $18.57 back on Jun 21. After this action, BURNETT JOSEPH MICHAEL now owns 237,366 shares of ClearPoint Neuro Inc., valued at $464,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.48 for the present operating margin

+71.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for ClearPoint Neuro Inc. stands at -52.86. The total capital return value is set at -37.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.05. Equity return is now at value -60.70, with -19.50 for asset returns.

Based on ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,014.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.03. Total debt to assets is 81.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 998.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.96.