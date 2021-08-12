Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.71. The company’s stock price has collected 7.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/21 that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Second-Quarter 2021 Results, Raises Full-Year Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :IRWD) Right Now?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IRWD is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.60, which is -$1.25 below the current price. IRWD currently public float of 159.74M and currently shorts hold a 12.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRWD was 1.94M shares.

IRWD’s Market Performance

IRWD stocks went up by 7.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.44% and a quarterly performance of 24.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.37% for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.73% for IRWD stocks with a simple moving average of 22.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRWD stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for IRWD by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for IRWD in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $9 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2020.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRWD reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for IRWD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 17th, 2020.

IRWD Trading at 11.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.53% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +11.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRWD rose by +7.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.12. In addition, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 22.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRWD starting from Currie Mark G, who sale 23,571 shares at the price of $11.59 back on Jun 14. After this action, Currie Mark G now owns 570,187 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $273,188 using the latest closing price.

MCCOURT Thomas A, the President and Interim CEO of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,716 shares at $12.25 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that MCCOURT Thomas A is holding 566,499 shares at $21,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRWD

Equity return is now at value 299.30, with 20.30 for asset returns.