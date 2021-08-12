Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Anthem Inc. (ANTM)

Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) went down by -2.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $406.00. The company’s stock price has collected -7.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that David P. Abney, Gail K. Boudreaux Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Anthem Inc. (NYSE :ANTM) Right Now?

Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ANTM is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Anthem Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $438.45, which is $58.98 above the current price. ANTM currently public float of 242.18M and currently shorts hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANTM was 1.05M shares.

ANTM’s Market Performance

ANTM stocks went down by -7.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.66% and a quarterly performance of -5.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.06% for Anthem Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.63% for ANTM stocks with a simple moving average of 5.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANTM stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for ANTM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANTM in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $430 based on the research report published on July 09th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANTM reach a price target of $399. The rating they have provided for ANTM stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on June 10th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to ANTM, setting the target price at $460 in the report published on May 19th of the current year.

ANTM Trading at -4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -6.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANTM fell by -7.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $384.11. In addition, Anthem Inc. saw 14.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANTM starting from Schneider Ryan M., who purchase 1,300 shares at the price of $384.36 back on Jul 23. After this action, Schneider Ryan M. now owns 4,714 shares of Anthem Inc., valued at $499,668 using the latest closing price.

PERU RAMIRO G, the Director of Anthem Inc., sale 1,308 shares at $398.02 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that PERU RAMIRO G is holding 9,462 shares at $520,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.33 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Anthem Inc. stands at +3.75. The total capital return value is set at 14.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.85. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Anthem Inc. (ANTM), the company’s capital structure generated 63.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.74. Total debt to assets is 23.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.