Here’s Our Rant About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) went up by 3.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.75. The company’s stock price has collected 10.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/21 that Six Flags Over Texas Announces ‘Pirates of Speelunker Cave’ Ride

Is It Worth Investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE :SIX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIX is at 2.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.44, which is $11.62 above the current price. SIX currently public float of 83.94M and currently shorts hold a 5.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIX was 1.51M shares.

SIX’s Market Performance

SIX stocks went up by 10.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.47% and a quarterly performance of 4.30%, while its annual performance rate touched 112.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.91% for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.45% for SIX stocks with a simple moving average of 7.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SIX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SIX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $50 based on the research report published on July 26th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIX reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for SIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 30th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to SIX, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on October 02nd of the previous year.

SIX Trading at 1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares surge +6.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIX rose by +10.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.89. In addition, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation saw 26.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIX starting from Brooks Wilson Taylor, who sale 2,614 shares at the price of $43.93 back on May 07. After this action, Brooks Wilson Taylor now owns 11,796 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, valued at $114,833 using the latest closing price.

Cellar Kurt Matthew, the Director of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, sale 4,500 shares at $50.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Cellar Kurt Matthew is holding 500 shares at $226,354 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.88 for the present operating margin

-52.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stands at -118.74. The total capital return value is set at -14.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.97. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with -8.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.