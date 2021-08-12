Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)?

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) went up by 2.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.68. The company’s stock price has collected 14.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/21 that Lincoln Financial Group Announces Expiration and Final Results of Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Outstanding Capital Securities

Is It Worth Investing in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE :LNC) Right Now?

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LNC is at 2.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Lincoln National Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.08, which is -$0.21 below the current price. LNC currently public float of 180.28M and currently shorts hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LNC was 1.36M shares.

LNC’s Market Performance

LNC stocks went up by 14.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.16% and a quarterly performance of 5.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 76.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.68% for Lincoln National Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.05% for LNC stocks with a simple moving average of 22.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for LNC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LNC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $67 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNC reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for LNC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to LNC, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

LNC Trading at 9.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +13.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNC rose by +14.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.53. In addition, Lincoln National Corporation saw 39.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNC starting from Solon Kenneth S., who sale 18,890 shares at the price of $67.47 back on Aug 06. After this action, Solon Kenneth S. now owns 50,929 shares of Lincoln National Corporation, valued at $1,274,508 using the latest closing price.

Kennedy John Christopher, the EVP, President LFD of Lincoln National Corporation, sale 1,441 shares at $67.14 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Kennedy John Christopher is holding 12,562 shares at $96,749 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lincoln National Corporation stands at +2.87. The total capital return value is set at 2.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.80. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Lincoln National Corporation (LNC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.25. Total debt to assets is 1.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41.