Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) went down by -9.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.53. The company’s stock price has collected -13.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Berkeley Lights Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ :BLI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Berkeley Lights Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $76.00. BLI currently public float of 54.87M and currently shorts hold a 6.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLI was 803.33K shares.

BLI’s Market Performance

BLI stocks went down by -13.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.97% and a quarterly performance of 0.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.47% for Berkeley Lights Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.43% for BLI stocks with a simple moving average of -36.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLI

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLI reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for BLI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to BLI, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

BLI Trading at -14.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.51%, as shares sank -7.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLI fell by -13.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.64. In addition, Berkeley Lights Inc. saw -55.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLI starting from Breinlinger Keith, who sale 8,250 shares at the price of $45.32 back on Aug 03. After this action, Breinlinger Keith now owns 21,881 shares of Berkeley Lights Inc., valued at $373,864 using the latest closing price.

Hobbs Eric, the Chief Executive Officer of Berkeley Lights Inc., sale 15,500 shares at $47.07 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Hobbs Eric is holding 200,055 shares at $729,659 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.82 for the present operating margin

+69.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Berkeley Lights Inc. stands at -64.67. The total capital return value is set at -20.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.26. Equity return is now at value -34.20, with -19.40 for asset returns.

Based on Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI), the company’s capital structure generated 15.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.35. Total debt to assets is 12.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 86.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.16.