Albemarle Corporation (ALB) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $242.01. The company’s stock price has collected 14.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/21 that ACME Lithium to Target Lithium Brine with Commencement of Geophysical Survey

Is It Worth Investing in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE :ALB) Right Now?

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALB is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Albemarle Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $200.26, which is -$73.86 below the current price. ALB currently public float of 116.09M and currently shorts hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALB was 1.08M shares.

ALB’s Market Performance

ALB stocks went up by 14.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.66% and a quarterly performance of 52.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 155.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.57% for Albemarle Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.66% for ALB stocks with a simple moving average of 50.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ALB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ALB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $225 based on the research report published on August 06th of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALB reach a price target of $127, previously predicting the price at $117. The rating they have provided for ALB stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 06th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ALB, setting the target price at $245 in the report published on August 06th of the current year.

ALB Trading at 29.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, as shares surge +29.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB rose by +14.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +144.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.24. In addition, Albemarle Corporation saw 59.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from Crawford Raphael Goszcz, who sale 9,521 shares at the price of $240.41 back on Aug 10. After this action, Crawford Raphael Goszcz now owns 12,819 shares of Albemarle Corporation, valued at $2,288,900 using the latest closing price.

NARWOLD KAREN G, the EVP, Chief Admin Officer of Albemarle Corporation, sale 1,338 shares at $224.71 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that NARWOLD KAREN G is holding 29,681 shares at $300,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.80 for the present operating margin

+31.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albemarle Corporation stands at +12.01. The total capital return value is set at 6.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.34. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Albemarle Corporation (ALB), the company’s capital structure generated 86.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.51. Total debt to assets is 35.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.