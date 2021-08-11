Why Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) went up by 13.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.32. The company’s stock price has collected 7.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Good Times Restaurants Announces Tender Offer

Is It Worth Investing in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ :GTIM) Right Now?

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTIM is at 2.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Good Times Restaurants Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. GTIM currently public float of 9.08M and currently shorts hold a 0.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTIM was 51.75K shares.

GTIM’s Market Performance

GTIM stocks went up by 7.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.50% and a quarterly performance of 10.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 294.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.19% for Good Times Restaurants Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.54% for GTIM stocks with a simple moving average of 49.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTIM stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GTIM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTIM in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $6 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the previous year 2017.

GTIM Trading at 24.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.78%, as shares surge +42.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTIM rose by +37.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +234.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.24. In addition, Good Times Restaurants Inc. saw 57.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTIM starting from LEFEVER SCOTT, who sale 19,616 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Jun 08. After this action, LEFEVER SCOTT now owns 0 shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc., valued at $78,464 using the latest closing price.

LEFEVER SCOTT, the Vice President of Operations of Good Times Restaurants Inc., sale 7,783 shares at $4.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that LEFEVER SCOTT is holding 19,616 shares at $32,377 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.20 for the present operating margin

+11.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Good Times Restaurants Inc. stands at -12.67. The total capital return value is set at 5.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.47. Equity return is now at value 26.30, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM), the company’s capital structure generated 551.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.66. Total debt to assets is 75.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 472.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 147.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.