We Analyzed the Future Direction of The Beauty Health Company (SKIN), Here is What We Found

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) went up by 4.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.23. The company’s stock price has collected 1.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that The Beauty Health Company Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ :SKIN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for The Beauty Health Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.25. Today, the average trading volume of SKIN was 1.62M shares.

SKIN’s Market Performance

SKIN stocks went up by 1.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.87% and a quarterly performance of 51.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.13% for The Beauty Health Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.80% for SKIN stocks with a simple moving average of 50.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKIN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SKIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SKIN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $22 based on the research report published on July 19th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKIN reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for SKIN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 01st, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to SKIN, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on June 28th of the current year.

SKIN Trading at 10.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +10.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKIN rose by +9.21%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.14. In addition, The Beauty Health Company saw 65.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SKIN

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.