Wall Street Pummels Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) After Recent Earnings Report

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) went down by -3.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $178.98. The company’s stock price has collected -0.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Everbridge Launches Next Generation of Its Industry-Leading CareConverge and HipaaBridge Healthcare Solutions to Improve Secure Clinical Collaboration

Is It Worth Investing in Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ :EVBG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVBG is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Everbridge Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $174.00, which is $15.96 above the current price. EVBG currently public float of 33.84M and currently shorts hold a 13.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVBG was 458.06K shares.

EVBG’s Market Performance

EVBG stocks went down by -0.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.39% and a quarterly performance of 17.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.61% for Everbridge Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.16% for EVBG stocks with a simple moving average of 4.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVBG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for EVBG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVBG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $160 based on the research report published on July 16th of the current year 2021.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVBG reach a price target of $165. The rating they have provided for EVBG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 17th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to EVBG, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on March 29th of the current year.

EVBG Trading at 4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVBG fell by -0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.40. In addition, Everbridge Inc. saw -6.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVBG starting from Mark Elliot J., who sale 213 shares at the price of $141.49 back on Aug 02. After this action, Mark Elliot J. now owns 10,426 shares of Everbridge Inc., valued at $30,137 using the latest closing price.

Nigam Ajay, the Chief Product Officer of Everbridge Inc., sale 49 shares at $141.49 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Nigam Ajay is holding 5,229 shares at $6,933 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVBG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.02 for the present operating margin

+62.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Everbridge Inc. stands at -34.45. The total capital return value is set at -9.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.63. Equity return is now at value -33.00, with -8.80 for asset returns.

Based on Everbridge Inc. (EVBG), the company’s capital structure generated 182.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.59. Total debt to assets is 47.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.