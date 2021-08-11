Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) went down by -3.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.37. The company’s stock price has collected -3.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/09/21 that W. P. Carey Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE :WPC) Right Now?

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WPC is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for W. P. Carey Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $85.38, which is $2.0 above the current price. WPC currently public float of 175.97M and currently shorts hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WPC was 870.38K shares.

WPC’s Market Performance

WPC stocks went down by -3.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.27% and a quarterly performance of 4.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.47% for W. P. Carey Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.16% for WPC stocks with a simple moving average of 7.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPC stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for WPC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WPC in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $90 based on the research report published on July 26th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPC reach a price target of $88. The rating they have provided for WPC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 15th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to WPC, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on May 03rd of the current year.

WPC Trading at -1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares sank -0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPC fell by -3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.49. In addition, W. P. Carey Inc. saw 9.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.49 for the present operating margin

+53.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for W. P. Carey Inc. stands at +39.41. The total capital return value is set at 4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.54. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC), the company’s capital structure generated 102.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.60. Total debt to assets is 47.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.