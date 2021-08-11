Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK)

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) went down by -0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.92. The company’s stock price has collected -2.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/29/21 that Mitek Reports Record Revenue Up 25% Year Over Year and Rapid Adoption of Its Check Fraud Consortium

Is It Worth Investing in Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :MITK) Right Now?

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 83.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MITK is at 0.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Mitek Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.50, which is $1.06 above the current price. MITK currently public float of 42.69M and currently shorts hold a 8.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MITK was 458.01K shares.

MITK’s Market Performance

MITK stocks went down by -2.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.38% and a quarterly performance of 38.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 83.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.53% for Mitek Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.20% for MITK stocks with a simple moving average of 29.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MITK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MITK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MITK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MITK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20 based on the research report published on April 16th of the current year 2021.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MITK reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for MITK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to MITK, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 01st of the previous year.

MITK Trading at 10.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MITK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +15.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MITK fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.17. In addition, Mitek Systems Inc. saw 19.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MITK starting from DAVISON JEFFREY C, who sale 11,685 shares at the price of $18.78 back on Jun 22. After this action, DAVISON JEFFREY C now owns 127,302 shares of Mitek Systems Inc., valued at $219,444 using the latest closing price.

Diamond Michael E, the General Manager of Mitek Systems Inc., sale 43,373 shares at $16.84 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that Diamond Michael E is holding 173,789 shares at $730,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MITK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.29 for the present operating margin

+86.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mitek Systems Inc. stands at +7.71. The total capital return value is set at 14.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.36. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK), the company’s capital structure generated 5.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.60. Total debt to assets is 4.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.45.