Is Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) a Keeper?

Stereotaxis Inc. (AMEX:STXS) went down by -21.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.30. The company’s stock price has collected -20.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Stereotaxis Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Stereotaxis Inc. (AMEX :STXS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for STXS is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Stereotaxis Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.25, which is $2.85 above the current price. STXS currently public float of 63.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STXS was 438.37K shares.

STXS’s Market Performance

STXS stocks went down by -20.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.56% and a quarterly performance of 2.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.90% for Stereotaxis Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.29% for STXS stocks with a simple moving average of 8.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STXS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for STXS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for STXS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $9 based on the research report published on May 26th of the current year 2021.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STXS reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for STXS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 08th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to STXS, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on April 09th of the previous year.

STXS Trading at -21.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.02%, as shares sank -25.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STXS fell by -20.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.08. In addition, Stereotaxis Inc. saw 40.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STXS starting from Isaac Paul J, who sale 2,000,000 shares at the price of $7.25 back on Jun 01. After this action, Isaac Paul J now owns 2,208,952 shares of Stereotaxis Inc., valued at $14,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Isaac Paul J, the 10% Owner of Stereotaxis Inc., sale 14,927 shares at $4.15 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Isaac Paul J is holding 4,208,952 shares at $61,947 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.21 for the present operating margin

+71.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stereotaxis Inc. stands at -24.96. The total capital return value is set at -17.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.51. Equity return is now at value -21.60, with -13.20 for asset returns.

Based on Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.95. Total debt to assets is 8.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.88.