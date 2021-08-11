Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) went up by 0.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.73. The company’s stock price has collected -2.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/09/21 that Qualys Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ :CTSH) Right Now?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTSH is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $85.07, which is $10.78 above the current price. CTSH currently public float of 522.60M and currently shorts hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTSH was 3.80M shares.

CTSH’s Market Performance

CTSH stocks went down by -2.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.52% and a quarterly performance of 0.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.61% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.57% for CTSH stocks with a simple moving average of -3.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTSH stocks, with Societe Generale repeating the rating for CTSH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTSH in the upcoming period, according to Societe Generale is $92 based on the research report published on July 29th of the current year 2021.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTSH reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for CTSH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2021.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to CTSH, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on February 05th of the current year.

CTSH Trading at 3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +6.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTSH fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.77. In addition, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation saw -10.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTSH starting from Schmitt Becky, who sale 2,888 shares at the price of $69.43 back on Jul 01. After this action, Schmitt Becky now owns 18,222 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, valued at $200,514 using the latest closing price.

Schmitt Becky, the EVP and Chief People Officer of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, sale 2,808 shares at $71.15 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Schmitt Becky is holding 21,110 shares at $199,789 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.97 for the present operating margin

+32.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stands at +8.36. The total capital return value is set at 18.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.21. Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), the company’s capital structure generated 16.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.11. Total debt to assets is 10.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.