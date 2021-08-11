Here’s Our Rant About Under Armour Inc. (UA)

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) went up by 2.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.83. The company’s stock price has collected 13.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/09/21 that Asana Named #3 on the 2021 Best Small & Medium Workplaces(TM) list by Fortune and Great Place to Work(R)

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE :UA) Right Now?

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 84.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Under Armour Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.97, which is -$5.05 below the current price. UA currently public float of 385.31M and currently shorts hold a 4.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UA was 3.79M shares.

UA’s Market Performance

UA stocks went up by 13.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.94% and a quarterly performance of 13.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 126.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.82% for Under Armour Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.37% for UA stocks with a simple moving average of 26.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UA

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to UA, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

UA Trading at 17.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares surge +18.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UA rose by +13.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.55. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw 46.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UA starting from Stanton John Patrick, who sale 1,007 shares at the price of $15.22 back on Dec 17. After this action, Stanton John Patrick now owns 0 shares of Under Armour Inc., valued at $15,331 using the latest closing price.

Stanton John Patrick, the EVP, General Counsel of Under Armour Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $17.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that Stanton John Patrick is holding 0 shares at $17,393 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.30 for the present operating margin

+47.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Under Armour Inc. stands at -12.28. The total capital return value is set at -0.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.05.

Based on Under Armour Inc. (UA), the company’s capital structure generated 119.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.48. Total debt to assets is 39.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.