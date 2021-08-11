Here’s How Your Trade Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Aggressively Right Now

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) went down by -6.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.92. The company’s stock price has collected -8.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/09/21 that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Post Quarter-End Update

Is It Worth Investing in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE :GPMT) Right Now?

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GPMT is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $1.43 above the current price. GPMT currently public float of 54.23M and currently shorts hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GPMT was 355.12K shares.

GPMT’s Market Performance

GPMT stocks went down by -8.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.78% and a quarterly performance of 3.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.08% for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.98% for GPMT stocks with a simple moving average of 10.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPMT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for GPMT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GPMT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15 based on the research report published on May 14th of the current year 2021.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPMT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for GPMT stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on March 26th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to GPMT, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on January 08th of the previous year.

GPMT Trading at -11.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -9.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPMT fell by -8.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.01. In addition, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. saw 29.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPMT starting from TAYLOR JOHN A, who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $14.21 back on May 24. After this action, TAYLOR JOHN A now owns 238,445 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., valued at $127,890 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.78 for the present operating margin

+91.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. stands at -18.22. The total capital return value is set at 2.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.32. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT), the company’s capital structure generated 346.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.59. Total debt to assets is 76.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 157.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.