Wall Street Pummels Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) After Recent Earnings Report

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) went down by -16.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.43. The company’s stock price has collected -7.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that (PR) Vuzix Reports Continued Smart Glasses Growth in 2Q21

Is It Worth Investing in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ :VUZI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VUZI is at 2.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Vuzix Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.50. VUZI currently public float of 58.66M and currently shorts hold a 17.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VUZI was 3.38M shares.

VUZI’s Market Performance

VUZI stocks went down by -7.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.72% and a quarterly performance of -20.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 243.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.59% for Vuzix Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.49% for VUZI stocks with a simple moving average of -21.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VUZI

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VUZI reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for VUZI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 17th, 2021.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to VUZI, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

VUZI Trading at -30.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VUZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares sank -27.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VUZI fell by -19.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +161.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.35. In addition, Vuzix Corporation saw 51.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VUZI starting from INTEL CORP, who sale 4,962,600 shares at the price of $11.51 back on Jan 28. After this action, INTEL CORP now owns 0 shares of Vuzix Corporation, valued at $57,095,915 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VUZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-164.52 for the present operating margin

-4.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vuzix Corporation stands at -155.01. The total capital return value is set at -50.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.75. Equity return is now at value -32.20, with -30.00 for asset returns.

Based on Vuzix Corporation (VUZI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.05. Total debt to assets is 2.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.56.