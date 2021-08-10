Wall Street Pummels Sterling Bancorp (STL) After Recent Earnings Report

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) went down by -0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.22. The company’s stock price has collected 5.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds RYFL, ONEM, QTS, and STL Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Is It Worth Investing in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE :STL) Right Now?

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STL is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Sterling Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.58, which is $5.05 above the current price. STL currently public float of 190.75M and currently shorts hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STL was 1.88M shares.

STL’s Market Performance

STL stocks went up by 5.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.55% and a quarterly performance of -11.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 87.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.56% for Sterling Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.36% for STL stocks with a simple moving average of 7.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STL stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for STL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for STL in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $24 based on the research report published on January 22nd of the current year 2021.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STL reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for STL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 17th, 2020.

STL Trading at -4.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares sank -1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STL rose by +5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.97. In addition, Sterling Bancorp saw 27.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STL starting from KOPNISKY JACK L, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $25.31 back on May 03. After this action, KOPNISKY JACK L now owns 518,388 shares of Sterling Bancorp, valued at $632,868 using the latest closing price.

GEISEL THOMAS X, the President, Corporate Banking of Sterling Bancorp, sale 3,974 shares at $25.48 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29, which means that GEISEL THOMAS X is holding 24,952 shares at $101,258 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.09 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Sterling Bancorp stands at +19.64. The total capital return value is set at 4.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.09. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Sterling Bancorp (STL), the company’s capital structure generated 31.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.82. Total debt to assets is 4.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.