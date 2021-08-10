Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Nautilus Inc. (NLS)

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) went down by -14.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.38. The company’s stock price has collected -1.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Nautilus, Inc. Begins Fiscal 2022 With Strong First Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Nautilus Inc. (NYSE :NLS) Right Now?

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NLS is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Nautilus Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.50. NLS currently public float of 29.50M and currently shorts hold a 19.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NLS was 803.22K shares.

NLS’s Market Performance

NLS stocks went down by -1.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.55% and a quarterly performance of -9.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.07% for Nautilus Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.28% for NLS stocks with a simple moving average of -35.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLS

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NLS reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for NLS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 11th, 2021.

NLS Trading at -22.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares sank -14.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLS fell by -11.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.73. In addition, Nautilus Inc. saw -21.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLS starting from Siegert Marvin G, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Jun 09. After this action, Siegert Marvin G now owns 49,077 shares of Nautilus Inc., valued at $180,000 using the latest closing price.

Horn Richard A, the Director of Nautilus Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $18.13 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that Horn Richard A is holding 69,077 shares at $181,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.82 for the present operating margin

+41.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nautilus Inc. stands at +10.96. The total capital return value is set at 62.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.53. Equity return is now at value 64.20, with 30.50 for asset returns.

Based on Nautilus Inc. (NLS), the company’s capital structure generated 23.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.84. Total debt to assets is 10.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.35 and the total asset turnover is 2.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.