Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Information Services Group Inc. (III)

Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:III) went up by 8.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.32. The company’s stock price has collected 8.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Information Services Group Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ :III) Right Now?

Information Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:III) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 44.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for III is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Information Services Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.33, which is $0.53 above the current price. III currently public float of 32.37M. Today, the average trading volume of III was 428.66K shares.

III’s Market Performance

III stocks went up by 8.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.83% and a quarterly performance of 30.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 205.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.59% for Information Services Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.80% for III stocks with a simple moving average of 51.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of III

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for III stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for III by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for III in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $7 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2021.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to III, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on August 08th of the previous year.

III Trading at 11.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought III to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.39% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares surge +7.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, III rose by +8.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +208.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.91. In addition, Information Services Group Inc. saw 97.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for III

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.64 for the present operating margin

+37.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Information Services Group Inc. stands at +1.11. The total capital return value is set at 6.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.59. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Information Services Group Inc. (III), the company’s capital structure generated 85.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.14. Total debt to assets is 35.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.