PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) went up by 6.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.20. The company’s stock price has collected 3.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that PLAYSTUDIOS Announces Jason Hahn as New Head of Corporate and Business Development

Is It Worth Investing in PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ :MYPS) Right Now?

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 263.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00. Today, the average trading volume of MYPS was 337.14K shares.

MYPS’s Market Performance

MYPS stocks went up by 3.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.43% and a quarterly performance of -39.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.31% for PLAYSTUDIOS Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.24% for MYPS stocks with a simple moving average of -36.57% for the last 200 days.

MYPS Trading at -23.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares sank -13.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYPS rose by +3.77%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.34. In addition, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. saw -41.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.