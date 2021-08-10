Here’s Our Rant About Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT)

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) went up by 7.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.11. The company’s stock price has collected -15.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/13/21 that Takung Art Co., Ltd Announces Closing of $5.0 Million Private Placement

Is It Worth Investing in Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX :TKAT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TKAT is at 3.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Takung Art Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00, which is -$1.78 below the current price. TKAT currently public float of 6.42M and currently shorts hold a 4.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TKAT was 2.34M shares.

TKAT’s Market Performance

TKAT stocks went down by -15.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.46% and a quarterly performance of -69.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 670.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.02% for Takung Art Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.25% for TKAT stocks with a simple moving average of -40.09% for the last 200 days.

TKAT Trading at -48.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.71%, as shares sank -29.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKAT fell by -15.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +355.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.87. In addition, Takung Art Co. Ltd. saw 358.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TKAT starting from XIAO JIANGPING, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $19.08 back on Jun 03. After this action, XIAO JIANGPING now owns 0 shares of Takung Art Co. Ltd., valued at $152,625 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TKAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.28 for the present operating margin

+47.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Takung Art Co. Ltd. stands at -13.41. The total capital return value is set at -10.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.87. Equity return is now at value -4.20, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT), the company’s capital structure generated 147.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.66. Total debt to assets is 35.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.