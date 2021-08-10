Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) went up by 69.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.38. The company’s stock price has collected 13.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Fulcrum Therapeutics Reports Recent Business Highlights and Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :FULC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.71. FULC currently public float of 30.04M and currently shorts hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FULC was 180.38K shares.

FULC’s Market Performance

FULC stocks went up by 13.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.95% and a quarterly performance of -16.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.72% for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 68.08% for FULC stocks with a simple moving average of 27.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULC stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FULC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FULC in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $26 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FULC reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for FULC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to FULC, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

FULC Trading at 59.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.93%, as shares surge +23.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULC rose by +69.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.50. In addition, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. saw -28.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULC starting from Thomson Peter G., who purchase 2,300 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Jun 28. After this action, Thomson Peter G. now owns 2,300 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., valued at $20,700 using the latest closing price.

Oltmans Curtis Gale, the SVP, General Counsel of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., purchase 1,088 shares at $9.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Oltmans Curtis Gale is holding 1,088 shares at $9,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-811.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. stands at -802.66. The total capital return value is set at -78.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.67. Equity return is now at value -61.70, with -48.40 for asset returns.

Based on Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.47.