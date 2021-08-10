China Online Education Group (COE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) went up by 8.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.85. The company’s stock price has collected 7.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/26/21 that China Online Education Group Provides Update on New Regulations

Is It Worth Investing in China Online Education Group (NYSE :COE) Right Now?

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for COE is at -0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for China Online Education Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $196.99. COE currently public float of 3.69M and currently shorts hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COE was 307.02K shares.

COE’s Market Performance

COE stocks went up by 7.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -59.81% and a quarterly performance of -84.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.00% for China Online Education Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -37.76% for COE stocks with a simple moving average of -84.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COE

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COE reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for COE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to COE, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on March 10th of the previous year.

COE Trading at -59.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.81%, as shares sank -57.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COE rose by +7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.60. In addition, China Online Education Group saw -88.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for COE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.36 for the present operating margin

+71.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Online Education Group stands at +7.15. Equity return is now at value -11.90, with 5.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.