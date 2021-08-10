A Lesson to Learn: Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.87. The company’s stock price has collected -1.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Rotor Acquisition Corp. and Sarcos Robotics Announce Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and the September 15, 2021, Special Meeting to Vote on Business Combination

Is It Worth Investing in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE :SLB) Right Now?

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLB is at 2.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Schlumberger Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.52, which is $4.37 above the current price. SLB currently public float of 1.40B and currently shorts hold a 2.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLB was 11.89M shares.

SLB’s Market Performance

SLB stocks went down by -1.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.26% and a quarterly performance of -11.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.59% for Schlumberger Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.56% for SLB stocks with a simple moving average of 5.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLB stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for SLB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SLB in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $25 based on the research report published on August 04th of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLB reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for SLB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to SLB, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

SLB Trading at -11.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -10.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLB fell by -1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.56. In addition, Schlumberger Limited saw 28.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLB starting from Gharbi Hinda, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $30.10 back on May 06. After this action, Gharbi Hinda now owns 129,262 shares of Schlumberger Limited, valued at $902,910 using the latest closing price.

Al Mogharbel Khaled, the EVP, Geographies of Schlumberger Limited, sale 44,632 shares at $30.32 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Al Mogharbel Khaled is holding 106,897 shares at $1,353,242 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.07 for the present operating margin

+9.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Schlumberger Limited stands at -44.57. The total capital return value is set at 3.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.79. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Schlumberger Limited (SLB), the company’s capital structure generated 148.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.72. Total debt to assets is 42.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.