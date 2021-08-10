A Lesson to Learn: AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) went up by 0.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.84. The company’s stock price has collected 0.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/26/21 that AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ :AGNC) Right Now?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGNC is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for AGNC Investment Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.21, which is $2.22 above the current price. AGNC currently public float of 522.78M and currently shorts hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGNC was 7.62M shares.

AGNC’s Market Performance

AGNC stocks went up by 0.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.09% and a quarterly performance of -12.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.00% for AGNC Investment Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.55% for AGNC stocks with a simple moving average of -2.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGNC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for AGNC by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for AGNC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $18.25 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGNC reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for AGNC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 14th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to AGNC, setting the target price at $16.50 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

AGNC Trading at -5.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares sank -4.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGNC rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.08. In addition, AGNC Investment Corp. saw 2.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGNC starting from Davis Morris A., who sale 7,475 shares at the price of $17.90 back on Apr 29. After this action, Davis Morris A. now owns 33,850 shares of AGNC Investment Corp., valued at $133,802 using the latest closing price.

Pas Aaron, the Senior Vice President of AGNC Investment Corp., sale 5,138 shares at $16.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Pas Aaron is holding 143,608 shares at $85,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+162.46 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGNC Investment Corp. stands at -78.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.13. Equity return is now at value 20.10, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), the company’s capital structure generated 580.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.30. Total debt to assets is 78.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 211.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.