Why Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) went up by 0.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.29. The company’s stock price has collected -1.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/27/21 that 6 Big Energy Stocks That Offer Yield

Is It Worth Investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE :KMI) Right Now?

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KMI is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Kinder Morgan Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.61, which is $1.12 above the current price. KMI currently public float of 1.98B and currently shorts hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KMI was 14.23M shares.

KMI’s Market Performance

KMI stocks went down by -1.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.78% and a quarterly performance of -4.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.11% for Kinder Morgan Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.23% for KMI stocks with a simple moving average of 7.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for KMI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KMI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $18 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to KMI, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on May 26th of the current year.

KMI Trading at -5.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -8.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMI fell by -1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.61. In addition, Kinder Morgan Inc. saw 25.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMI starting from MARTIN THOMAS A, who sale 66,607 shares at the price of $17.08 back on Aug 06. After this action, MARTIN THOMAS A now owns 771,652 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc., valued at $1,137,648 using the latest closing price.

Schlosser John W, the V.P. (President, Terminals) of Kinder Morgan Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $18.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25, which means that Schlosser John W is holding 42,219 shares at $27,345 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.29 for the present operating margin

+37.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinder Morgan Inc. stands at +0.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.16. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI), the company’s capital structure generated 111.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.68. Total debt to assets is 47.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.