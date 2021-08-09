We Analyzed the Future Direction of Agrify Corporation (AGFY), Here is What We Found

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) went up by 12.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.63. The company’s stock price has collected 14.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Global Blood Therapeutics, Cerus Corp, Coursera, Agrify Corp, or Invitae Corp?

Is It Worth Investing in Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ :AGFY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Agrify Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $22.33, which is -$0.79 below the current price. AGFY currently public float of 14.94M and currently shorts hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGFY was 671.02K shares.

AGFY’s Market Performance

AGFY stocks went up by 14.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 56.09% and a quarterly performance of 172.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.72% for Agrify Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.03% for AGFY stocks with a simple moving average of 71.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGFY stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AGFY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGFY in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $25 based on the research report published on July 23rd of the current year 2021.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGFY reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for AGFY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to AGFY, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

AGFY Trading at 60.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.78%, as shares surge +55.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +132.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGFY rose by +14.08%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.54. In addition, Agrify Corporation saw 71.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGFY

Equity return is now at value -59.20, with -42.80 for asset returns.