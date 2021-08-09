Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) went up by 15.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.25. The company’s stock price has collected 17.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/21 that Grid Dynamics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GDYN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.50, which is -$4.88 below the current price. GDYN currently public float of 34.81M and currently shorts hold a 4.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GDYN was 426.54K shares.

GDYN’s Market Performance

GDYN stocks went up by 17.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.96% and a quarterly performance of 60.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 255.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.46% for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.47% for GDYN stocks with a simple moving average of 72.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDYN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GDYN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GDYN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $25 based on the research report published on July 30th of the current year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDYN reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for GDYN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 04th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to GDYN, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

GDYN Trading at 35.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.92% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares surge +24.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDYN rose by +17.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +189.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.07. In addition, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. saw 95.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDYN starting from Kozyrkov Vadim, who sale 207 shares at the price of $20.73 back on Aug 05. After this action, Kozyrkov Vadim now owns 198,400 shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., valued at $4,291 using the latest closing price.

Klimoff Stan, the Chief Strategy Officer of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $20.83 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Klimoff Stan is holding 89,459 shares at $62,488 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.06 for the present operating margin

+37.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. stands at -11.32. The total capital return value is set at -8.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.95. Equity return is now at value -6.80, with -6.30 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.11.