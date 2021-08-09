Here’s Our Rant About Worksport Ltd. (WKSP)

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) went up by 14.23%. The company’s stock price has collected -31.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/21 that Worksport Announces Closing of Upsized $18.0 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to Nasdaq

Is It Worth Investing in Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ :WKSP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WKSP is at 2.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Worksport Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

WKSP currently public float of 161.54M. Today, the average trading volume of WKSP was 222.03K shares.

WKSP’s Market Performance

WKSP stocks went down by -31.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -44.40% and a quarterly performance of -14.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 256.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.55% for Worksport Ltd..

Volatility was left at 11.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.70%, as shares sank -44.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKSP fell by -31.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.03. In addition, Worksport Ltd. saw 84.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WKSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-283.82 for the present operating margin

+13.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Worksport Ltd. stands at -343.10. Equity return is now at value -116.30, with -64.60 for asset returns.

Based on Worksport Ltd. (WKSP), the company’s capital structure generated 413.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.51. Total debt to assets is 37.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.