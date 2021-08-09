Here’s Our Rant About Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) went up by 8.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.61. The company’s stock price has collected 10.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/21 that Onto Innovation Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE :ONTO) Right Now?

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 64.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ONTO is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Onto Innovation Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $90.20, which is $6.98 above the current price. ONTO currently public float of 48.18M and currently shorts hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONTO was 315.61K shares.

ONTO’s Market Performance

ONTO stocks went up by 10.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.58% and a quarterly performance of 16.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 112.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.74% for Onto Innovation Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.60% for ONTO stocks with a simple moving average of 30.80% for the last 200 days.

ONTO Trading at 10.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +10.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONTO rose by +10.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.33. In addition, Onto Innovation Inc. saw 62.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONTO starting from Plisinski Michael P, who sale 1,700 shares at the price of $75.24 back on Jun 16. After this action, Plisinski Michael P now owns 247,235 shares of Onto Innovation Inc., valued at $127,908 using the latest closing price.

Plisinski Michael P, the Chief Executive Officer of Onto Innovation Inc., sale 1,800 shares at $75.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Plisinski Michael P is holding 248,935 shares at $135,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.79 for the present operating margin

+40.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Onto Innovation Inc. stands at +5.58. The total capital return value is set at 2.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.42.

Based on Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.63. Total debt to assets is 1.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.09.