Here’s Our Rant About Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) went down by -11.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.19. The company’s stock price has collected -10.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/21 that Arena Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Key Program Updates

Is It Worth Investing in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ARNA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARNA is at 0.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $95.88, which is $41.31 above the current price. ARNA currently public float of 59.96M and currently shorts hold a 5.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARNA was 415.08K shares.

ARNA’s Market Performance

ARNA stocks went down by -10.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.75% and a quarterly performance of -14.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.96% for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.44% for ARNA stocks with a simple moving average of -22.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARNA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ARNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARNA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $90 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARNA reach a price target of $104. The rating they have provided for ARNA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ARNA, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

ARNA Trading at -15.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares sank -18.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARNA fell by -10.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.09. In addition, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -28.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARNA starting from Lisicki Robert, who sale 17,500 shares at the price of $60.08 back on Aug 03. After this action, Lisicki Robert now owns 16,101 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,051,482 using the latest closing price.

Dallas Jayson Donald Alexander, the Director of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,223 shares at $66.36 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Dallas Jayson Donald Alexander is holding 7,152 shares at $81,158 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-133742.63 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -126875.86. The total capital return value is set at -37.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.16. Equity return is now at value -45.00, with -40.90 for asset returns.

Based on Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA), the company’s capital structure generated 4.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.05. Total debt to assets is 3.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9,872.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.62.